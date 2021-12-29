Real Estate Summit first step to settle non-domiciles: Tariq Karra

A statement of Congress issued here quoted Karra as saying that the Centre through its administration in J&K convened the ‘Real Estate Summit-2021’ at Jammu and has scheduled another such summit in Srinagar on January 21, 2022.

“Surreptitiously the word ‘domicile’ has been omitted from the Development Act which was incorporated earlier under which anyone from anywhere in the county can purchase the flats or plots developed by colonisers or developers who have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the administration,” he said.