Real Estate Summit first step to settle non-domiciles: Tariq Karra
Srinagar: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tariq Hameed Karra has said that holding the ‘Real Estate Summit-2021’ in Jammu was a clear-cut first step in the movement to settle non-domiciles in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of Congress issued here quoted Karra as saying that the Centre through its administration in J&K convened the ‘Real Estate Summit-2021’ at Jammu and has scheduled another such summit in Srinagar on January 21, 2022.
“Surreptitiously the word ‘domicile’ has been omitted from the Development Act which was incorporated earlier under which anyone from anywhere in the county can purchase the flats or plots developed by colonisers or developers who have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the administration,” he said.
Karra said that the local administration was blowing the trumpet about it and trying to envelop it as a big leap on the path of development in J&K, but on the contrary, it was a clear-cut movement forward to settle non-domicile in J&K.