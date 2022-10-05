Real issue is demand for restoration of J&K's autonomy: Soz

Srinagar: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader on Wednesday in a statement said that a section of the J&K mainstream politicians was creating confusion on the real demand of the people of union territory relating to its autonomy within the Constitution of India.

"I feel deeply surprised that certain J&K mainstream leaders are creating confusion on the basic issue of the people of J&K regarding autonomy within the Constitution of India. These politicians assert that they would help the people of the J&K in restoration of full statehood from the current Union Territory status," Soz said.

"They conveniently forget that the PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah have committed before Parliament that the statehood would be restored soon after the Delimitation process. This assurance is before the Parliament of India."