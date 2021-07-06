Rebel NC leader lauds PDP for staying away

Srinagar: Rebel National Conference (NC) leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi lauded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday for staying away from the proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission, saying “it is never too late to stand for your rights”.

In a letter to the commission, the PDP said it would not be a part of an exercise, the outcome of which “is widely believed to be pre-planned”.

“It is never too late to stand for your rights. Unambiguity is the way forward. Hoping this letter reflects the in-house consensus. The message of the letter is appreciable,” Mehdi, who was once the chief spokesman of the National Conference (NC), said in a tweet.