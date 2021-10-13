Recent killings in J&K point to importance of restarting political process: Karan Singh

Srinagar: Former Sadr-e-Riyasat in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and veteran Congress leader, Dr Karan Singh has demanded statehood to J&K and a "stable" government in the next few months through free and fair elections.

In a statement issued today, Singh said the recent killings of civilians in Kashmir and those of the Army soldiers in a gunfight along the Poonch-Rajouri border on Monday "point to the importance of starting the political process as soon as possible to have a stable government for the people”.

“The recent events in Jammu and Kashmir have filled me with deep sorrow. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the utterly condemnable murder of several innocent civilians drawn from all three religions in the Valley, to the families of the five brave army personnel in Poonch who gave up their lives in the defence of the nation and, let me say, to the parents of the misguided young men who took to the gun and, inevitably, perished by the gun. These events highlight the necessity to strengthen our security apparatus and public vigilance at all levels which, I am sure, is being done” Singh said.