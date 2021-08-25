RECOGNITION, AFFILIATION OF PRIVATE SCHOOLS| Follow online process: DSEK censures CEOs

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has censured all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) for submitting recognition and affiliation files of private schools through offline mode.

The department in a fresh circular issued to the CEOs said that the subordinate offices were submitting the files in offline mode despite repeated directions to follow the process online.

The instructions to follow the online process have been given through an order issued by the Administrative Department on July 29 and endorsed by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on August 18.