RECOGNITION, AFFILIATION OF PRIVATE SCHOOLS| Follow online process: DSEK censures CEOs

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has censured all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) for submitting recognition and affiliation files of private schools through offline mode.
The department in a fresh circular issued to the CEOs said that the subordinate offices were submitting the files in offline mode despite repeated directions to follow the process online.
The instructions to follow the online process have been given through an order issued by the Administrative Department on July 29 and endorsed by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on August 18.
“The order was communicated to all CEOs of Kashmir province for switching over to online mode of recognition and affiliation of private schools as envisaged under SRO-123 dated 18 March 2010 read with SRO-292 dated 2 July 2018,” the DSEK circular reads.
This was done as major reforms towards transparent and efficient governance in the SED for all stakeholders with effect from 1 August 2021, the DSEK circular reads.
“The link to access or approach the portal is www.schedujammu.nic.in/pvtschool has also been informed to all the CEOs,” it reads.
The DSEK has censured the CEOs stating that they forward cases to the directorate through offline mode despite clear cut instructions of the Administrative Department.
“Accordingly, all CEOs are once again enjoined upon to switch over to online mode for affiliation process and impart training to the dealing hands for operating of the portal at district level after getting support from concerned NIC officials,” the circular reads.
It said that the initiative should get publicity for the information of all stakeholders and the common masses.
Private Schools Association J&K (PSAJK) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Var said that the association welcomes the department’s move to make the process online as it would be less time-consuming and stakeholders would not be forced to visit the offices.
“It is a good step but all the NOCs to be provided for recognition or affiliation should be as per the act and the process should be at par with other states,” Var said.