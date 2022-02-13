Records related to HR violations in J&K locked up in room since SHRC wound up: RTI reply

New Delhi: Records related to alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, which were being handled by the erstwhile State Human Rights Commission, are locked up in a room since the panel was wound up after the state was downgraded into a union territory in August 2019, according to an RTI reply.
An application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act was filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak, who had sought to know the number of complaints pending before the commission as on October 31, 2019, when the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act, 2019 came into force.
Responding to Nayak's application, the J&K administration has said it has no information related to the records of the erstwhile panel.
"All the records of the commission were locked in a designated room at the office premises of the erstwhile Human Rights Commission, Old Assembly Complex, Srinagar," the response said.