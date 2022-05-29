Recovery of narcotics consignment major success: SSP Poonch

Rajouri: SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra on Sunday said recovery of 49 kgs of narcotics is a major success.
Addressing a press conference, he said the consignment was recovered during an operation that was launched after initial contact with some suspects.
Rohit Baskotra , however, refused to comment on exact market value of the recovered consignment.
SSP further stated that in the village Bagyaldara Malti on Line of Control in Poonch sector, search operation was launched which was going on for last few days. SSP further said that during searches, this huge consignment has been recovered and further investigation into the matter is going on.