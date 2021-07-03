RECRUITMENT OF 2 WOMEN BATTALIONS Submit deficient documents up to 20th July: Chairman PRB

Srinagar: Chairman Police Recruitment Board for (02 Women Battalions) has informed the candidates of Kashmir Province for producing the deficient documents.

According to a statement issued here, the notification reads that all those candidates of Kashmir Zone who appeared/qualified in Physical Entrance Test and Physical Standard Test of constables in 02 Women Battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Police but have not made their deficient documents clear, that they can now produce their pending original documents before the Police Recruitment Board w.e.f 02.07.2021 to 20.07.2021 at Police Headquarters (PHQ) J&K Peerbagh Srinagar during office hours except holidays. No such claim shall be entertained after the stipulated period.

The candidates who have already produced their original documents during PET/PST need not to produce their documents again at PHQ.

The notification further reads that those candidates who fail to make good the deficiencies within the stipulated time shall be declared disqualified and no further plea after the cutoff date shall be entertained.