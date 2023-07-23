Kupwara: In view of rain showers prediction by Meteorological Department upto July 25, the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today issued a Weather Advisory for the people of the district in general and those residing in the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgund, Nowgam, Kumkadi and those living on the periphery of different nallahs/rivers that are prone to floods, sloppy areas of the district.
An official press release said the people have been advised to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till the improvement of weather.
Further, the general public have been advised to avoid traveling to the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgund, Nowgam, Kumkadi etc without proper information on the weather system.
The general public can contact the District Administration Control Room at 9419268121, 7780937892, 01955-253522 and Police Control Room Kupwara on 01955-252451 and Handwara on 01955-262295, for any information/Help.
Meanwhile, all District/Sectoral Officers especially the officers/officials of Irrigation & Flood Control, Public Health Engineering (Jal Shakti), Power Development Department, Public Works Department (R&B), Mechanical Engineering Department, Revenue Department, BEACON and Municipal Council/Committees have been directed not to leave their respective headquarters without permission from the competent authority and keep their men and machinery in a state of readiness and keep liaison with concerned SDMs and SHOs.
Meanwhile, th District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan Sunday visited flash flood hit areas of Hayhama, Kalaroos and Lolab to take on-spot inspection of the situation arises due to flash floods.
The DDC accompanied by officers of concerned departments visited Chalgund, Gundisana, Zadipora, Trumnard, Batpora and other areas where flash floods have damaged standing crops and other infrastructures including roads, culverts, electricity lines and PHE lines.
Ayushi asked locals to take precautionary measures and avoid venturing close to Nallahs and stressed upon the concerned departments to stay vigilant in case of any eventuality.
The DDC on the occasion said that our field teams have reached the spot. Restoration and evacuation work is in progress and the losses are being assessed.
She said that people living close to Nallahs/ Streams should avoid venturing out till the weather improves and water level decreases.
The DDC also interacted with the PRIs and public to listen to their grievances.
She visited Kalaroos and took on spot assessment of the situation where a culvert was damaged in flash floods.
The DDC later visited Krusan, Shalgund, Brunut Takia Khurhama and other areas of Lolab and took firsthand appraisal of flood situation arised due to flash floods triggered by Nallah Khurhama.
In Khurhama (Lolab), the DDC was accompanied by the Vice Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara, Haji Farooq Mir, ACD Kupwara, Hilal Mir and SDM Lolab, Ijaz Ahmad Bhat and other officers.
Vice Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara, apprised DDC about the situation and demanded assessment of losses and compensation to affected farmers.