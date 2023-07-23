Kupwara: In view of rain showers prediction by Meteorological Department upto July 25, the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today issued a Weather Advisory for the people of the district in general and those residing in the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgund, Nowgam, Kumkadi and those living on the periphery of different nallahs/rivers that are prone to floods, sloppy areas of the district.

An official press release said the people have been advised to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till the improvement of weather.

Further, the general public have been advised to avoid traveling to the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgund, Nowgam, Kumkadi etc without proper information on the weather system.

The general public can contact the District Administration Control Room at 9419268121, 7780937892, 01955-253522 and Police Control Room Kupwara on 01955-252451 and Handwara on 01955-262295, for any information/Help.

Meanwhile, all District/Sectoral Officers especially the officers/officials of Irrigation & Flood Control, Public Health Engineering (Jal Shakti), Power Development Department, Public Works Department (R&B), Mechanical Engineering Department, Revenue Department, BEACON and Municipal Council/Committees have been directed not to leave their respective headquarters without permission from the competent authority and keep their men and machinery in a state of readiness and keep liaison with concerned SDMs and SHOs.