Regional conference concludes | Advisor Bhatnagar asks participants to ensure public satisfaction through qualitative service delivery

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, on Tuesday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing tremendous growth and development in recent years while acknowledging Central government’s liberal support in this regard.
He stated this while addressing the valedictory session of two day Regional Conference on “Bringing Citizens and Government Closer Through Administrative Reforms" at SKICC here.
Complementing Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and JK Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD) for successfully conducting this innovative conference, Advisor emphasized that digitization is a route where we can address lot of problems and learn how we can institutionalize best practices and replicate those accordingly in the administration.
“Bureaucracy is government's interface and common man has great expectations with it. The entire bureaucracy should ensure satisfaction of common man by performing its three primary tasks of implementation, administration and regulation while ensuring qualitative service delivery”, he maintained.
The Regional Conference was earlier inaugurated by MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh here on Monday.
The Conference was jointly organized by DARPG, Government of India and ARI and Trainings besides J&K IMPARD.
The conference was predicated on administrative reforms and as such covered five sessions.
The first session dealt with administrative innovations at Centre and State level, second session focused on innovations at District level, third session elaborated on "Jan Bhagidar (or People's Participation)" while the theme of "Holistic Development through One District One Product Scheme and Seamless End to End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention" was covered in the fourth session and fifth session dwelt on "Improving e-Service Delivery in J&K".