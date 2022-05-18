Regional conference concludes | Advisor Bhatnagar asks participants to ensure public satisfaction through qualitative service delivery

The Regional Conference was earlier inaugurated by MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh here on Monday.

The Conference was jointly organized by DARPG, Government of India and ARI and Trainings besides J&K IMPARD.

The conference was predicated on administrative reforms and as such covered five sessions.

The first session dealt with administrative innovations at Centre and State level, second session focused on innovations at District level, third session elaborated on "Jan Bhagidar (or People's Participation)" while the theme of "Holistic Development through One District One Product Scheme and Seamless End to End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention" was covered in the fourth session and fifth session dwelt on "Improving e-Service Delivery in J&K".