Registering FIR against MBBS students unwarranted: CPI (M)

Srinagar: CPI (M) Tuesday termed the Police registering FIR against MBBS students at SKIMS and GMC, Srinagar for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup as unwarranted and unnecessary.
In a statement issued here, CPI (M) Secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik demanded immediate roll back of the charges against them.
“The past experiences reveal that such punitive actions have not helped in achieving any results. It will not have any desired outcome this time too. Winning and losing is part of any game and in a democratic setup everybody has a choice to cheer up for his favourite team or a player,” he said.
The CPI (M) leader said that there were such examples where Indian fans gave standing ovations to the Pakistan cricket team after its victory and the same things happened with Pakistani crowds cheering for the India team.
“In 1999, the Chennai crowd gave a standing ovation to the victorious Pakistan side. The crowd applauded the fact that Pakistan on that day was the better of the two sides,” he said.