Registration for 9359 PMAY-G cases kick starts in Kupwara

Kupwara: Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray has asked beneficiaries of rural areas of Kupwara district to visit the special camps for registration and completion of verification process under PMAY (G) before June 10.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara while congratulating the residents of Kupwara district has said that Government of India and UT administration has allocated a target of 9359 PMAY cases for year 2023 - 24 under non-SECC for Kupwara district and accordingly Rural Development & Panchayt Raj Department Kupwara has started one week-long special camps at Panchayat and block levels from June 4 to June 10.

In wake of the recent announcement of sanctioning of PMAY target , the Rural Development Department Kupwara has kick started the registration for around 9359 PMAY-G cases. DC Kupwara has thanked GOI and UT administration for according cent percent PMAY-G cases for district Kupwara.