Registration of unorganised workers for social security benefits in J&K

Srinagar: The High Court Friday closed contempt proceedings against the Government after it observed there was no “wilful disobedience” of its order at this stage regarding registration of unorganised workers for social security benefits in Jammu and Kashmir.

A division bench of Chief Justice PankajMithal and Sanjay Dhar closed the proceedings after it went through a status report filed by the government. Advocate General D C Raina contended that effective steps in registering the workers of the unorganised sectors in J&K were underway and a dedicated portal was being made available.

“In accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Director General Labour Welfare has informed that Ministry of Labour and Employment has developed a registration module for creating a comprehensive National Database for unorganised workers,” he said.

Raina told the court that the registration of unorganised workers under the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996, was going on and so far 5,56,291 unorganised workers had been registered.

“In view of the statement made in the status report, it is apparent that the work of registration of workers of the unorganised sector is underway for which proper and necessary steps are being taken at the government level,” the court said.