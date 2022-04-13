Regularisation of casual workers in Doordarshan | High Court sets aside Tribunal order

The Tribunal had ordered the Prasar Bharti Broadcasting Corporation of India to delink the regularization of casuals in Kashmir from the casuals engaged in the rest of the country as they had worked in challenged circumstances.

It had also directed the Corporation to regularize their services in the order of seniority with effect from 2003 against the post of Production Assistant to the extent of available vacancies with all consequential benefits.

In its order, the Tribunal had underlined that relief granted was not one to be acted as a precedent in other matters of regularization of civilian employees in the country saying the instant case which related to Jammu and Kashmir was treated on a different footing from casual employees in the rest of the country.

Aggrieved of the order of the Tribunal, the Prasar Bharti Broadcasting Corporation of India challenged the same on various grounds including the one that the casuals could not be treated to be a different class and delinked from those working in other parts of the country as there is no such provision, policy, rule or scheme that favours such concession.