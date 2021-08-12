Regularise services of CIC operators of RDD: Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami today called on the government to regularise the services of CIC operators working in Rural Development Department o contractual basis since 2004.
According to a statement issued here, tarigami said that more than 172 CIC operators working in Rural Development Department, on contractual basis since 2004, have been waiting for regularisation of their services despite being appointed on merit basis through proper recruitment procedure.
“It is unfortunate that these highly qualified youth having MCA, M Tech, MSc IT, B.E, B. Tech are facing a lot of hardships to feed their families as they are being paid meagre wages of Rs 10,000 per month even after putting 17 years of their life to serve the department. These operators had been appointed on merit basis through proper recruitment procedure by District Level Committees constituted by the government of J&K headed by Deputy Commissioners of concerned Districts in 2004,” he said. “Most of these operators have already crossed the upper age limit for any government jobs and the process of their regularisation is taking years. The Operators are currently handling the online work of departmental portals like e-gram-swaraj, SBM, PMAY, Peoples Plan Campaign (Sabki Yojna Sabka Vikaas), GPDP, Mission Antyodaya, PFMS and other e-Governance related activities. Besides other office assignments such as elections, Establishment, Accounts, works etc. at Block/ District /Directorate /Secretariat level. I hope Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha will intervene in their matter and regularize the services of these CIC operators working in RDD at the earliest.”