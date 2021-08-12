Regularise services of CIC operators of RDD: Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami today called on the government to regularise the services of CIC operators working in Rural Development Department o contractual basis since 2004.

According to a statement issued here, tarigami said that more than 172 CIC operators working in Rural Development Department, on contractual basis since 2004, have been waiting for regularisation of their services despite being appointed on merit basis through proper recruitment procedure.