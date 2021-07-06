Rehabilitation of nomadic children kickstarted at Tashloo

Shopian: As part of Government's ambitious programme, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian Mushtaq Ahmed Simnani today kick started Nomads rehabilitation programme by distributing books and other stationery items among the Nomadic children. He was accompanied by the Chief Education Officer and Tehsildar Shopian.

While speaking on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner directed the Chief Education Officer to devise proper lesson plans to ensure an effective teaching-learning process to Nomads children.

He issued on spot directions to Tehsildar and Chief Education Officer to redress the problems being faced by nomadic children in a time-bound manner.