‘Rehman Rahi’s role will be remembered for eternity’

Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today visited Vicharnag, Noushaher to commiserate with the bereaved family of legendary poet and writer Rehman Rahi, who passed away some days back.

According to a press note, joined by the party’s local unit functionaries, the NC President offered fatiha for the deceased on the occasion. Political Advisor to Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mushtaq Guroo accompanied him on the condolence visit.

Paying tributes to the legendary poet, Dr Farooq said, “He was a living validation of Kashmir’s cultural standing and literary genius. The Kashmiri poetic scene has lost its one of the most precious jewels.