Religious fervour marks Dussehra celebrations in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: The Dussehra festival was celebrated in district Bhaderwah with religious fervour on Wednesday evening.

The celebrations came after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Like other parts of the country, Dussehra festival-which marks the victory of good over evil- was celebrated with great enthusiasm, gaiety and religious fervour by both communities (Hindus and Muslims) of Bhaderwah. The effigies of Ravana, Kumbkaran and Meghnath were burnt.

The venue of the celebration was changed due to congestion at historical Seri Bazaar Bhadarwah after construction of the park.

This year the main function was held at New Bus Stand Kotli Bhadarwah, where people watched the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnath.