Religious fervour marks Dussehra celebrations in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: The Dussehra festival was celebrated in district Bhaderwah with religious fervour on Wednesday evening.
The celebrations came after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Like other parts of the country, Dussehra festival-which marks the victory of good over evil- was celebrated with great enthusiasm, gaiety and religious fervour by both communities (Hindus and Muslims) of Bhaderwah. The effigies of Ravana, Kumbkaran and Meghnath were burnt.
The venue of the celebration was changed due to congestion at historical Seri Bazaar Bhadarwah after construction of the park.
This year the main function was held at New Bus Stand Kotli Bhadarwah, where people watched the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnath.
DDC Chairman Doda, Dhananter Singh, Ex MLA Daleep Singh Parihar, President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah, Convenor Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Ashok Kotwal, Vice President, Manoj Kotwal, Advocate Manjeet Razdan, Sanjay Saraf, Neeraj Singh Manhas and others participated in the programme of Dussehra also known as Vijaya Dashami.
ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary, SP Bhadarwah Aftab Mir and tehsildar Bhadarwah Showket Hayat Mattoo were also present on the occasion and they greeted all on this auspicious occasion.
A victory march was taken out from Seri Bazaar to the New Bus Stand Kotli Bhaderwah with a tableau of Lord Rama, depicting the scenes and characters from Ramayana. Thereafter, the tall effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkarana were set on fire, amid fireworks.
Muslims also greeted their Hindu brethren on the occasion and participated in large numbers to give a message of communal harmony. Security arrangements were beefed up in all areas.
SP Bhadarwah Mohd Aftab Mir said that in view of the celebrations tight security arrangements were made in and around the venue of the celebration and an extra number of security forces were deployed in all areas.