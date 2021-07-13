Remove gender gap, focus on self-defence of girls in schools: Centre tells J&K Govt

Srinagar: The Centre has asked the J&K government to focus on self-defence of girls, their enrollment and removing gender gap in the educational institutions across J&K.
For this, the Centre has sanctioned funds worth crores of rupees in favour of the J&K government to execute major interventions for upliftment of girls education in government schools.
The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Government of India has approved an amount of Rs 38 crore as stipend for girls enrolled in KGBV schools.
“It will increase girls' enrolment in Educationally Backward Blocks (EBBs), reduce gender gap and improve girls' retention rate in secondary and higher secondary schools,” the official document reads.
Also, the DSEL has asked the J&K government to train girl students with self-defence techniques under 'Rani Lakshmi AtmaRakshaParikshan' to instill confidence and reduce dropout rate of girl students in schools.
As per the official document, DSEL has stated that gender-based violence was a serious problem threatening the growth, development, education and health of adolescent girls in the country.
“Self-defence training techniques instil self-confidence amongst girls and help promote girls' education, particularly their transition to secondary and higher secondary level and to reduce the drop-out rate in schools,” the document reads.
The document states that girls are taught to increase their core strength through self-defence techniques.
“In dire situations, one is not required to have martial art training or a particular dress to defend and save oneself. Instead a strategic nudge, a sharp flick, a kick or a punch are enough to deter the attacker,” the document reads.
The J&K government has been asked to look for convergence for availing funding for self-defence training under the Nirbhaya Fund under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, Police Department, Home Guards, NCC or with other J&K government schemes.
The DSEL has approved an amount of Rs 1.35 crore at the rate of Rs 9000 per school per month at the elementary level for three-months training in self-defence for girls in 1496 schools. Also, an amount of Rs 2.19 crore - Rs 9000 per school per month has been estimated for three-months self defence training in 2438 secondary and higher secondary schools.
“Such initiatives will strengthen girls’ enrolment and retention in government schools,” the document reads.
Meanwhile, Rs 1.50 crore funds have been estimated for girls’ empowerment which includes adolescent programmes for girls and career guidance.
“This will help in raising awareness about the future career prospects and improve enrolment and retention in secondary and higher secondary schools,” the official document reads.
All these major decisions were announced in the Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting of J&K chaired by Secretary Education and Literacy (SEL) DSEL, GoI in April this year.
The PAB meeting was convened to consider the Annual Work Plan and Budget 2021-22 under SamagraShiksha for J&K.