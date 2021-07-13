Remove gender gap, focus on self-defence of girls in schools: Centre tells J&K Govt

Srinagar: The Centre has asked the J&K government to focus on self-defence of girls, their enrollment and removing gender gap in the educational institutions across J&K.

For this, the Centre has sanctioned funds worth crores of rupees in favour of the J&K government to execute major interventions for upliftment of girls education in government schools.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Government of India has approved an amount of Rs 38 crore as stipend for girls enrolled in KGBV schools.