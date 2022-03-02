REOPENING OF SCHOOLS | Delighted teachers welcome jubilant students in Chenab Valley
Bhaderwah: The schools reopened for physical academic activities from Wednesday in Bhaderwah and other areas of Chenab Valley falling under the winter zone.
On the first day of school opening, the students were jubilant as the delighted staff welcomed them back into the educational institutions.
At Bhaderwah, ADC Bhaderwah Dil Mir Choudhary and Tehsildar Showkat Hayat Mattoo visited several schools to inspect the school reopening and welcomed students on their first day at schools.
The students of all classes thronged their schools in Bhaderwah and its adjoining areas to attend offline classes after a gap of nearly two years after the administration announced phased opening of educational institutions amid the declining trend of COVID-19 cases.
The schools in Jammu’s winter zone opened on Wednesday.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, ADC Bhaderwah Dil Mir Choudhary said that they inspected maximum schools in Bhaderwah on the first day of school opening.
Proper arrangements were made to welcome the students in schools for offline classes after remaining closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Educationist Arif Rana appealed to the students to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) while visiting schools.
Meanwhile, the students expressed gratitude to the school authorities for resuming offline classes.