REOPENING OF SCHOOLS | Delighted teachers welcome jubilant students in Chenab Valley

Bhaderwah: The schools reopened for physical academic activities from Wednesday in Bhaderwah and other areas of Chenab Valley falling under the winter zone.

On the first day of school opening, the students were jubilant as the delighted staff welcomed them back into the educational institutions.

At Bhaderwah, ADC Bhaderwah Dil Mir Choudhary and Tehsildar Showkat Hayat Mattoo visited several schools to inspect the school reopening and welcomed students on their first day at schools.