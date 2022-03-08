REOPENING OF SCHOOLS | Div Com orders CAB surveillance of educational institutions across Kashmir

As per an official statement issued by Divisional COVID-19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK) these monitoring teams have started carrying out comprehensive school and college visits across all the districts of the Kashmir division.

These teams were directed by the Incharge DCCRK Tahir Ahmad Magray to keep a strong public health surveillance system mechanism in place so that a risk assessment of COVID-19 infection was done in these schools on a routine basis till the disease enters an endemic stage of this current pandemic.