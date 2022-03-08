REOPENING OF SCHOOLS | Div Com orders CAB surveillance of educational institutions across Kashmir

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Tuesday directed the COVID Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) monitoring teams to start COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) surveillance in educational institutions across Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the COVID SOPs monitoring teams were framed on March 5, 2022, on the directions of the divisional commissioner and comprises various levels of officers from DCCRK including SSO Kashmir, Community Medicine Specialists, and Medical Officers of the Health Department.
As per an official statement issued by Divisional COVID-19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK) these monitoring teams have started carrying out comprehensive school and college visits across all the districts of the Kashmir division.
These teams were directed by the Incharge DCCRK Tahir Ahmad Magray to keep a strong public health surveillance system mechanism in place so that a risk assessment of COVID-19 infection was done in these schools on a routine basis till the disease enters an endemic stage of this current pandemic.
These teams would be visiting public as well as private schools in their monitoring districts and would submit first-hand reports from these educational institutions regarding the implementation of CAB and SOPs to the divisional administration.
The statement read that all the district administrators were also directed by the divisional administration to keep strong robust surveillance mechanisms intact in their districts so that these institutions function in a hassle-free manner as they had been reopened after a gap of two years.
It was given out that the divisional administration had also directed the school authorities to follow CAB all the time within their schools so that the administration was able to continue its decision regarding the reopening of schools in a very smooth way.
Meanwhile, it said that any school showing derailment in following the set SOPs and CAB would warrant strict action from the administration.