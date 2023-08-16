Repora farmers not feeling pretty ‘GRAPE’

Ganderbal: The rainy conditions this year have affected the cultivation of grapes in Repora, a village in Lar area of Gaderbal district, known for producing tasty grapes.

Repora grapes are known for being ready when fresh grapes are not available anywhere in the world except Italy.

Abdul Rahim Bhat, a farmer from Repora, said that this year due to the rainy conditions, the harvesting of the fruit got delayed.

“The impact of this year's rainfall is evident on the production of grapes in Repora,” he said.

In Kashmir, of the approximate 1100-1500 metric tonnes of grapes produced annually, 700-900 metric tonnes are grown in Ganderbal district.

The growers associated with the grape cultivation in Repora said that about 90 percent of the population in the village was associated with grape cultivation, which is a major contributor to their livelihood.

"Grapes are cultivated on about 60 hectares of land in Repora village which helps hundreds of people earn their livelihood" Bhat said.