Report sought on mobile connectivity in Kupwara
Kupwara: The government Friday sought a report from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara about the areas in Kupwara that crave for mobile connectivity.
This happened after the government took cognisance of a recently-published story ‘Kupwara villages crave for mobile connectivity’ in Greater Kashmir.
An official communiqué in this regard from Director Information, J&K, Jammu had sought report from Deputy Commissioner Kupwara where in he has been asked to furnish a report of the areas which crave for mobile connectivity in district Kupwara.
The DC in reply to Director Information Jammu has said that a review meeting was held for identification of villages which are still without mobile connectivity.
In an official handout, the DC Kupwara replied, “This refers to mobile connectivity in various villages of district Kupwara. A detailed review meeting was held under the Chairmanship of DC Kupwara for identification of villages and locations which are without mobile connectivity.”
It read: “Accordingly, a list of left out villages has been framed and forwarded to the cellular companies for installation of mobile towers and some of the locations have been connected like Keran, Machil and some villages in plain areas of district Kupwara are under progress which may be connected during the current financial year.”