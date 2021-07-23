Report sought on mobile connectivity in Kupwara

Kupwara: The government Friday sought a report from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara about the areas in Kupwara that crave for mobile connectivity.

This happened after the government took cognisance of a recently-published story ‘Kupwara villages crave for mobile connectivity’ in Greater Kashmir.

An official communiqué in this regard from Director Information, J&K, Jammu had sought report from Deputy Commissioner Kupwara where in he has been asked to furnish a report of the areas which crave for mobile connectivity in district Kupwara.

The DC in reply to Director Information Jammu has said that a review meeting was held for identification of villages which are still without mobile connectivity.