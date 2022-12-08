Residents face hardships due to leakage of water pipeline on Baramulla bridge

Baramulla: The leakage in the drinking water distribution pipeline on the cement bridge in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town is giving a tough time to local residents here, especially commuters who cross the bridge early in the morning.

The locals while lashing out at the department of Jal Shakti Baramulla said that at a time when the temperature has dropped so low the leaked water forms a frozen layer during the morning which causes slippery conditions on the bridge.

“From the last few days, several persons have suffered injuries due to the slippery condition of the road,” said Ali Muhammad, a resident of old town Baramulla. “The authorities must fix the problem otherwise with a further drop in temperature, it will cause more and more mishaps on the bridge,” added Ali Muhammad.