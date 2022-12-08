Residents face hardships due to leakage of water pipeline on Baramulla bridge

Baramulla: The leakage in the drinking water distribution pipeline on the cement bridge in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town is giving a tough time to local residents here, especially commuters who cross the bridge early in the morning.
The locals while lashing out at the department of Jal Shakti Baramulla said that at a time when the temperature has dropped so low the leaked water forms a frozen layer during the morning which causes slippery conditions on the bridge.
“From the last few days, several persons have suffered injuries due to the slippery condition of the road,” said Ali Muhammad, a resident of old town Baramulla. “The authorities must fix the problem otherwise with a further drop in temperature, it will cause more and more mishaps on the bridge,” added Ali Muhammad.
The slippery condition on the bridge has been a major concern for the old age residents besides scores of school-going children. The anxious parents said that they are worried whenever their wards move out for tuition during the morning.
“The slippery condition on the bridge is a cause of concern for elderly people. A woman suffered injury after she fell down due to the frozen water layer on the bridge,” said another resident of Baramulla town.
The cement bridge is one of the important bridges which connects the old town with the civil line area. Hundreds of commuters on a daily basis cross the bridge while the bridge also connects Rafiabad and its adjacent villages.