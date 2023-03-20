Residents of Babagail in Uri anguished over lack of basic amenities

Baramulla: The residents of Babagail in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have expressed their anguish over the lack of basic amenities.

The locals said that most of the roads in the area had suffered damage over a period of time while several other roads had not been macadamised with the result residents of the area face severe inconvenience of transport facilities.

“The Babagail, Badrali and Sajjan roads are in shambles,” said Farhan, a local student. “The road has not been macadamised for a long time while several road stretches that suffered damage over a period of time had not been repaired with the result the residents of the area face severe inconvenience,” added Farhan.

Muhammad Ishfaq, a local resident said that another major issue in the area is that only sumo vehicles are plying in the area. He said in the absence of other means of transport, the locals who are poor are unable to pay the expensive sumo fare.