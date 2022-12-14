Residents of Behnipora village of Handwara decry delay in completion of bridge

Kupwara: The residents of Behnipora and adjacent villages in Handwara Wednesday expressed strong resentment against authorities for the inordinate delay in the completion of the bridge in their locality thereby putting residents in a lot of inconveniences.

The residents said that the bridge was sanctioned four years ago, but to date, only a few abutments have been constructed. They said that during the last several years, they have knocked at every concerned officer’s door but to no avail.

They said amid the high water level in the Butshungi Nallah students of the government higher secondary school Behnipora are unable to cross it which ultimately tells upon their studies.