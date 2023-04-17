Residents of Delina area of Baramulla protest against shortage of drinking water

Baramulla: The residents of Delina in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district staged a protest against the shortage of drinking water in the area on Monday.
The protesters blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Delina for several hours and demanded immediate redressal of their grievances.
While raising slogans in favor of their demand, the protesters said that the area is witnessing a severe shortage of drinking water and the problem has become severe in the month of Ramadhan.
They said despite the holy month of Ramadan being in progress, the drinking water shortage has caused immense hardships for the locals here.
“Neither we receive tap water during sehri nor at Iftaar time and with the result despite keeping fast the women folk have to walk several kilometers to get drinking water from the nearby streams,” said Muhammad Shaban, a protesting resident.
The residents said that they have been demanding an adequate drinking water supply for a long time. However, officials of the Jal Shakti department didn’t address the issue.
“At a time when the UT administration has designed different schemes aimed to provide tap water to each household, here in Delina Baramulla which is just 6 km from the district headquarters, people are being deprived of tap water. The Baramulla district administration must intervene and provide a sigh of relief to the aggrieved residents,” said Ghulam Nabi Dar, a resident of Delina Baramulla.