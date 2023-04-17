Residents of Delina area of Baramulla protest against shortage of drinking water

Baramulla: The residents of Delina in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district staged a protest against the shortage of drinking water in the area on Monday.

The protesters blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Delina for several hours and demanded immediate redressal of their grievances.

While raising slogans in favor of their demand, the protesters said that the area is witnessing a severe shortage of drinking water and the problem has become severe in the month of Ramadhan.

They said despite the holy month of Ramadan being in progress, the drinking water shortage has caused immense hardships for the locals here.