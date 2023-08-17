Residents of Handwara area suffer due to non-availability of drinking water

Kupwara: The residents of Astan Mohalla Gonipora in Handwara sub-district Thursday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to provide them with portable drinking water despite approaching the concerned department numerous times.
At a distance of 2 km from the main town of Handwara, residents of Astan Mohalla Gonipora have been continuously suffering due to lack of drinking water.
A group of women told Greater Kashmir that they were forced to use contaminated water from Pohru river which poses the threat of water borne diseases.
"Our area has been reeling under acute shortage of water from last several years and authorities have failed to restore water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas. Infact the Jal Shakti Department has taken us for a ride, thus leaving us hopeless," said a local woman.
"I am unable to figure out, if the rest of the village is getting tap water, why we have been left at Almighty's mercy. If the concerned department has failed to redress the grievance of our village which happens to be only 2 kms away from main town, one can realise the miseries being faced by the people living in rural areas," said Manzoor a local resident.
The residents said they have taken up the issue with the authorities concerned on several occasions in the past, but to no avail.
Meanwhile, Assistant Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Division Handwara Adnan Asharaf told Greater Kashmir that a project stands approved under which Astan Mohalla will get a separate water pipeline. He said that till pipes are laid, a regular water tanker would be provided to Astan Mohalla.