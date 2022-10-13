Residents of Kupwara village seek proper drinking water supply

Kupwara; The residents of Gund Kamal, in Kralgund tehsil of Kupwara have complained that the area is without potable drinking water for the last several years and the concerned department was not taking up any concrete step to meet the demand of locals.

The residents said that they were forced to use contaminated water from a local stream which was telling upon their health.

“We always remain apprehensive about the contaminated water because earlier we have faced the brunt due to water borne diseases,” a local resident told Greater Kashmir.

“On the one hand the concerned department was claiming to provide water to every household but on the other hand we are being deprived of our basic right,” said another local resident.