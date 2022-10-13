Residents of Kupwara village seek proper drinking water supply

Kupwara; The residents of Gund Kamal, in Kralgund tehsil of Kupwara have complained that the area is without potable drinking water for the last several years and the concerned department was not taking up any concrete step to meet the demand of locals.
The residents said that they were forced to use contaminated water from a local stream which was telling upon their health.
“We always remain apprehensive about the contaminated water because earlier we have faced the brunt due to water borne diseases,” a local resident told Greater Kashmir.
“On the one hand the concerned department was claiming to provide water to every household but on the other hand we are being deprived of our basic right,” said another local resident.
“I have not seen tap water in our village since my childhood. I am thirty years old now but haven’t seen water running through pipes in our village,” he added.
The residents said that they have moved from pillar to post to get their genuine demand redressed but after the passage of several years nothing has materialised so far.
The residents have now sought immediate intervention of Chief Engineer PHE, so that their unending miseries would come to end.
Meanwhile a senior official at PHE Division Handwara told Greater Kashmir that few Mohallas which happen to be at the tail end of Gund Kamal are suffering due to shortage of water.
“We have floated tenders under Jal Jeevan Mission for a new scheme meant for Gund Kamal. Hopefully their miseries would end after the completion of this scheme,” he added.