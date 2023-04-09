Residents of old town Baramulla protest against haphazard vehicular movement during night time

Baramulla: The residents of old town Baramulla on Sunday staged a protest and demanded restriction on the free movement of Tipper vehicles. The protesters also sought repair of the retaining wall along the river Jehlum in the area.
The aggrieved residents said that the Tipper movement during the night is causing vibration in their houses and if the movement continues like this there is an apprehension of damage to their houses.
The residents staged a protest on Sunday and urged the authorities to address their grievance as they have lost peace due to the Tipper movement.
Noora Begum, a protesting woman, said that they are unable to sleep during the night as Tipper vehicles cause severe vibration which gives the impression of an earthquake.
“The Tipper vehicles are moving in large numbers during the night. The rash driving and continuous movement of such vehicles is giving us sleepless nights. Let authorities intervene and save us from this agony,” said Noora Begum.
The protesting women especially from Mohalla Jalal Sahib and Kakarhamam assembled near the transport yard bridge and raised slogans in favor of their demand.
Another protesting woman said that she is a heart patient and doctors have recently implanted a pacemaker in her body. She said she is unable to sleep as Tipper movement is causing severe inconvenience to her.
“Most of the residential houses along the river Jehlum are old. The frequent movement of Tippers is causing the shaking of these houses. Besides, any person having some ailment is terribly affected because of the Tipper movement,” said Zoona Begum.
The locals here alleged that the Baramulla district administration is not showing any interest in solving the issues of the area. They said from the last several years they have been demanding the construction of the bund along the river Jhelum which has got damaged long back. However, authorities seem unmoved.
“The bund has got damaged at several places,” said Irshad Ahmad, a local resident. “The authorities need to repair it as it can cause mishap at any moment. The administration should also give heed to the grievances of locals here,” added Irshad Ahmad.