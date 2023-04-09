Residents of old town Baramulla protest against haphazard vehicular movement during night time

Baramulla: The residents of old town Baramulla on Sunday staged a protest and demanded restriction on the free movement of Tipper vehicles. The protesters also sought repair of the retaining wall along the river Jehlum in the area.

The aggrieved residents said that the Tipper movement during the night is causing vibration in their houses and if the movement continues like this there is an apprehension of damage to their houses.

The residents staged a protest on Sunday and urged the authorities to address their grievance as they have lost peace due to the Tipper movement.

Noora Begum, a protesting woman, said that they are unable to sleep during the night as Tipper vehicles cause severe vibration which gives the impression of an earthquake.