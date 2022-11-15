Residents of Shopian's Shadab Karewa village protest lack of potable drinking water

ShadabKarewa: The harsh winter is already knocking at the door of the village ShadabKarewa in south Kashmir's Shopian district, and residents of Bhat Mohalla, Khan Mohalla, TulsiMohalla and Mir Mohalla are suffering from a severe water shortage that is not expected to end soon. The Jal Shakti Department has been unable to ensure a regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for years now.

The locals of the area registered a strong protest and demanded that the water supply should be regularised as soon as possible.