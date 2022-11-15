Residents of Shopian's Shadab Karewa village protest lack of potable drinking water

ShadabKarewa: The harsh winter is already knocking at the door of the village ShadabKarewa in south Kashmir's Shopian district, and residents of Bhat Mohalla, Khan Mohalla, TulsiMohalla and Mir Mohalla are suffering from a severe water shortage that is not expected to end soon. The Jal Shakti Department has been unable to ensure a regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for years now.
The locals of the area registered a strong protest and demanded that the water supply should be regularised as soon as possible.
“Despite living in the 21st century, our women still have to walk miles to fetch water for their families. It is unclear to me why potable water isn't provided despite all the talk of development in the area. What other benefits can we expect from the development ,” said Abdul Rasheed Khan, a local resident of the village.
During the winter time, the people claim that they have to hire vehicles to bring water from adjoining areas. “The claims of the Jal Shakti Department are unreal, they claim that every household has access to potable drinking water but the reality of our village is something else,” said another local resident.