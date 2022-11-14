Residents of Sopore area hold protest to seek higher capacity electric transformer

Sopore: The residents of Wadoora Bala area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday staged a protest demanding upgradation of 100 KVA transformer that had been installed in the area last year.

The residents said that the existing 100 KVA transformer often develops a technical snag due to which inhabitants are suffering.

They said that for the last year they have been taking up the issue with the concerned officials but to no avail.

Mohammad Ameen, a local resident said due to the heavy load on the existing transformer, it develops technical snags frequently.