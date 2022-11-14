Residents of Sopore area hold protest to seek higher capacity electric transformer

Sopore: The residents of Wadoora Bala area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday staged a protest demanding upgradation of 100 KVA transformer that had been installed in the area last year.
The residents said that the existing 100 KVA transformer often develops a technical snag due to which inhabitants are suffering.
They said that for the last year they have been taking up the issue with the concerned officials but to no avail.
Mohammad Ameen, a local resident said due to the heavy load on the existing transformer, it develops technical snags frequently.
He said that during the last three months the transformer got damaged many times and the locals especially the students had to face a tough time. He added that there are around 80 households that are getting supply from the existing transformer but due to heavy load during winter months the transformer remains defunct.
Residents of the area blamed PDD recently an additionitional 63 KV transformer was sanctioned for the area but it was installed in other locality on political influence.
The locals demanded that the government must look into the matter at an earliest. They also demanded the personal intervention of Chief Engineer PDD and Executive Engineer Sopore in this regard.
Meanwhile, an official in PDD Sopore said that, "We will look into this matter and resolve the grievances of the residents."