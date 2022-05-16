Residents seek full time Judge at Handwara Court

Kupwara: The residents of Handwara Sub District Thursday appealed to authorities to depute fulltime Session Judge at Handwara Court to ensure disposal of cases.

They said two years ago after the transfer of Session Judge, his replacement was yet to be made with the result they were suffering badly.

The residents said that the additional charge had been given to District Session Judge Kupwara till the time a permanent Session Judge was deputed at Handwara. They said after the passage of almost two years authorities were doing nothing in this regard.