Residents seek full time Judge at Handwara Court

Kupwara: The residents of Handwara Sub District Thursday appealed to authorities to depute fulltime Session Judge at Handwara Court to ensure disposal of cases.
They said two years ago after the transfer of Session Judge, his replacement was yet to be made with the result they were suffering badly.
The residents said that the additional charge had been given to District Session Judge Kupwara till the time a permanent Session Judge was deputed at Handwara. They said after the passage of almost two years authorities were doing nothing in this regard.
They said District Session Judge Kupwara has been asked to attend Handwara Court for two days.
“Due to work load at Kupwara, the District and Session Judge at times hardly gets time to attend Handwara court which gives tough time to people,” said a local from Kulangam Handwara.
“My advocate had to appear before Session Judge on behalf of me with regard to a civil case but after waiting for the whole day, I came to know that the Judge would not turn to court today. Had there been fulltime Session Judge here, the case would have been solved. For the last two years I have been coming to the court for the same case without any conclusion,” said another local.
Handwara Bar President Advocate Abdul Rashid Lone told Greater Kashmir that due to non-availability of a full time Session Judge not only public but lawyers were also suffering badly.
“Lawyers of Handwara are forced to move to Kupwara and appear before Session Judge for those cases which are beyond the competence of Judges present at Handwara court,” he added.
“We have given several representations to higher authorities for deputing a full time Session Judge at Handwara but nothing concrete has materialised in this regard so far,” Lone said.
He appealed authorities to depute a fulltime Session Judge at Handwara so that the hardships being faced by general public and lawyers would come to an end.