RESTORATION OF GILSAR-KHUSHALSAR LAKES | NLCO commends CS’s swift response

Srinagar: The Nageen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) has commended Chief Secretary's prompt response to the concerns raised by it during their meeting with him.

“The Chief Secretary's directive to the Lake Conservation & Management Authority (LC&MA) to expedite the dispatch of essential cleaning equipment to Khushalsar marks a significant milestone in the ongoing eco-conservation efforts for Gilsar-Khushalsar Lakes. This proactive measure has garnered widespread community support and enthusiasm,” NLCO President, Manzoor Wangnoo, said in a statement. He extended his gratitude to the Chief Secretary for taking decisive steps to safeguard these vital urban water bodies.

“NLCO also acknowledges and commends the unwavering dedication and commitment of Er. Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Superintending Engineer of LC&MA. Under his supervision, a recent site visit to Gilsar and Khushalsar was conducted in partnership with NLCO President Manzoor Wangnoo and stakeholders.”