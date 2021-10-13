Restoration of J&K’s special status will bring peace, development: Mehbooba

Ramban: People Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday demanded restoration of the special status of Jammu Kashmir saying it will “lead to peace and overall development of the region”. Mufti was addressing party workers at a public rally at Batote and Ramban.

Mufti said “for everlasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir is important that New Delhi must restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which they snatched illegally on August 5, 2019”. “By abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A Jammu and Kashmir has turned into a police state” Mufti alleged. She also demanded that the center must resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue.

While demanding statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said “the decision taken by the BJP government on August 5, 2019 has lead to the state being reduced to a Union Territory which was unacceptable”. Mehbooba criticised the government on various issues and accused it of “looting Jammu and Kashmir”.