Restore electricity, road connectivity in snow-bound areas: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Saturday impressed upon the incumbent administration to wake up to post snowfall exigences.

A statement of NC issue here said the party's Members of Parliament, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi asked the divisional administration of Kashmir to come to the rescue of the people in the upper regions of north, south and central Kashmir, where inclement weather and heavy downpour had taken a heavy toll on the lives of the people.

They said that the heavy snowfall in the upper reaches had severely damaged the vegetative and fruit-bearing parts of the orchards.