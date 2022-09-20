Restore statehood, political empowerment of J&K people: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has urged the centre to restore the statehood and political empowerment of J&K people.

According to a press note, he was addressing a convention at Baba Demb area of the city.

“Apni Party is committed to continuously strive for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, and political empowerment of its people. We will not budge from what we have promised to our people. From the day of its existence, Apni Party has been committed to ensuring peace, prosperity, and the development of J&K, and political and economic empowerment of its people. We will keep striving for our goals, come what may,” Bukhari said.