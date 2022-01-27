‘Restore utility services, surface connectivity in Uri’

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing dismay over the lackluster attitude of the administration in restoring the road connectivity and other public utility services in different parts of Uri, District President Baramulla Sajad Shafi said, “ Even days after that region had received snowfall, the troubles of the people haven’t reduced. Various roads are yet to be cleared of the piled up snow. Entire hamlets are reeling under darkness. The elderly, children, students and expecting women and patients have taken a direct brunt. People are forced to carry the sick on cots,” he said.