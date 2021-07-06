Restoring statehood essential for delimitation: Congress

The Congress memorandum submitted to the Delimitation Commission read that in the All-Party Meeting on 24 June, 2021, Prime Minister and Home Minister had assured of adopting a transparent method by the Delimitation Commission right from the state level to the constituency level.

“We accept this assurance in the spirit of restoration and strengthening of democratic structures in Jammu and Kashmir,” it read.

The memorandum also read that the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir was a sine qua non for conducting the delimitation process.