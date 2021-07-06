Restoring statehood essential for delimitation: Congress

Srinagar: A Congress delegation Tuesday met the Delimitation Commission chairperson and members and submitted its detailed memorandum.
A statement of Congress issued here said that Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir led a six-member party delegation and had discussion with the commission on a wide range of issues.
Former JKPCC President Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed, senior party leader Bashir Ahmad Magrey, JKPCC General Secretary Surinder Singh Channi, and senior leader VinodKoul were part of the delegation.
The Congress memorandum submitted to the Delimitation Commission read that in the All-Party Meeting on 24 June, 2021, Prime Minister and Home Minister had assured of adopting a transparent method by the Delimitation Commission right from the state level to the constituency level.
“We accept this assurance in the spirit of restoration and strengthening of democratic structures in Jammu and Kashmir,” it read.
The memorandum also read that the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir was a sine qua non for conducting the delimitation process.
“Until the full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Union of India is restored, there will be no meaning for the Delimitation Commission to undertake any exercise. Unfortunately, the meeting called by the Prime Minister gave no concrete assurance in this regard. This is an essential confidence building measure imperative for restoration of the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress points out that until the restoration of statehood for J&K is concerned, as demanded in the CWC resolution of 6 August 2019, the delimitation process commencement will be rendered nugatory,” the memorandum reads.
Congress also told the commission in the memorandum that the initiation of political and democratic dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir must begin with restoration of civil liberties of political parties and people.