Restrictions lifted from Rajouri

Rajouri: Restrictions under CrPC 144 were lifted from Rajouri toewn today and life returned to normal.

However, heavy deployment of forces continued in the town keeping in view the prevailing situation and some apprehension of disturbance of law and order front.

Pertinent to mention here that tense situation is prevailing in Rajouri town for last three days as people from a particular community are staking claim on a piece of land in main town mentioning all revenue records but people from other community are objecting to it.