Restrictions lifted from Rajouri

Rajouri: Restrictions under CrPC 144 were lifted from Rajouri toewn today and life returned to normal.
However, heavy deployment of forces continued in the town keeping in view the prevailing situation and some apprehension of disturbance of law and order front.
Pertinent to mention here that tense situation is prevailing in Rajouri town for last three days as people from a particular community are staking claim on a piece of land in main town mentioning all revenue records but people from other community are objecting to it.
Meanwhile, in order to ensure proper maintenance of law and order and to keep situation completely in control, security forces kept heavy deployment of police and para military forces in main town Rajouri with all public places, sensitive areas and points were thickly guarded with police and para military forces.
Senior officers of police also kept on patrolling the town areas in order to ensure heightened vigil and area domination.