Retail Kerosene Oil Association demands increase in quota

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley Retail Kerosene Oil Dealer’s Association has demanded that their oil quota should be increased.
The association in a statement said that they are finding it hard to make ends meet as the quota has been decreased affecting the dealers.
“On one hand government is increasing rates of petroleum products and on another hand, the quota of retail kerosene depot holders has been reduced drastically.
This has led to joblessness in present times and has affected the livelihood of everyone associated with the trade. We are involved in this trade for the last five decades and our livelihood is associated with this which has been affected now,” it said.
“It is pertinent to mention here that the quota allotted may kindly be provided to us as we are being given only the quota for AAY beneficiaries. Due to low quota, we are not able to survive our families. We request government to look into the matter and increase quote at the earliest,” it added.