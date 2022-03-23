Retrieving of Migrant land at Pahalgam: HC waives off Rs 1 lakh fine imposed on petitioners

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and ladakh has done away with a fine of Rs one lakh imposed by the court’s single bench on some petitioners for “preventing” authorities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district from retrieving land of migrants by filing a petition before it.

The single bench had observed that the genesis of the controversy lied in an application filed by the respondents No. 10 and 11, namely, Gautam Bali and Sumeet Bali, who claimed ownership over land measuring 7 kanals 3 marlas falling under survey No. 309 of estate Mamal in Tehsil Pahalgam.