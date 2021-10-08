Revamped Samagra Shiksha to focus on transgender students

In wake of this the DSEL has incorporated several interventions for girls in its revamped Samagra Shiksha Scheme, which includes providing free textbooks and uniforms to all girls at elementary level besides residential schools and hostels.

“The girl students will also be provided transport, escort facility, aids and appliances for Children with Special Needs (CWSN),” the document reads.

There are hardly any transgender students enrolled in schools of J&K. However, the interventions planned by the DSEL for transgender students will encourage them to get enrolled in schools.

The government of India has also planned to upgrade the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) to provide residential and schooling facilities up to Class 12th.

“Separate provision of stipend worth Rs 200 per month for 10 months will be given to CWSN girls in addition to student components from pre-primary to senior secondary level,” the document reads.

The government will also provide incinerator and sanitary pad vending machines in all girls’ hostels and will provide self defense training for girls in government schools for inculcating skills for self-protection and self development.

The revised Samagra Shiksha has given special focus on various interventions along with control on Out of School Children (OoSC) besides the universal access to education and filling infrastructural gaps in government schools. It will also focuses on special training for age appropriate admission of OoSC at elementary level.