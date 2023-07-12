Review of activities of quality control division held

Srinagar: A review meeting of activities of Quality Control Division was today held here under the chairmanship of Pervaiz Sajad Ganai, Joint Director Handicrafts.

The meeting was attended by Shahid Ali Beigh, DDQC and Reyaz Ahmad Hakim DD(Adm), besides all the officials of Quality Control.

DDQC apprised the chair about the progress of different teams constituted by the office.

JDHK emphasized upon the officials to work with full dedication and zeal for promotion of handicraft sector and utilise every possible resources for effective implementation of the acts meant for enforcement of notified craft products.