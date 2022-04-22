Revolutionary, historic day in Islamic history: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar said “Youm-e-Fatah-e-Makkah” is a revolutionary and historic day in Islamic history.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid in a statement said that in connection with the commemoration of the martyrdom of Khalifah of Muslims Hazrat Ali (RA) – the ‘Lion of Allah’ and the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir used to address a large gathering at Aastaan-e-Aaliya Dastgeer Sahib Sarai Bala Srinagar and throw light on the life and contribution of Hazrat Ali (RA) besides paying glowing tributes to him.