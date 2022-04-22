Revolutionary, historic day in Islamic history: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar said “Youm-e-Fatah-e-Makkah” is a revolutionary and historic day in Islamic history.
The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid in a statement said that in connection with the commemoration of the martyrdom of Khalifah of Muslims Hazrat Ali (RA) – the ‘Lion of Allah’ and the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir used to address a large gathering at Aastaan-e-Aaliya Dastgeer Sahib Sarai Bala Srinagar and throw light on the life and contribution of Hazrat Ali (RA) besides paying glowing tributes to him.
The octogenarian Imam appreciated the efforts made by the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid to provide all possible facilities to the worshipers and pilgrims including arranging of Iftar. In this regard, he praised the role of employees and staff of the Auqaf. (KNO)