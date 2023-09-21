Rice blast hits paddy field in Pulwama village

Pulwama, Sep 21: The rice blast disease has affected large tracts of paddy fields in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, leaving hundreds of paddy farmers distraught.

The disease, which is a fungal infestation, has attacked the crop in Litter tehsil of the district.

Ali Muhammad, a local, said that the disease had attacked around 40 percent of the crop and the most affected areas include Herpora, Zahid Bagh, and Rajpora.

He said that paddy was a vital crop in the area as most people in the village live off the land and rely on paddy crops for their livelihood.

Many farmers said that the disease had distressed them and would significantly impact the yield.