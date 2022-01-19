Road closure keeps Gurez Valley largely ‘COVID free’

In December, three cases were detected in Gurez Valley.

The valley is cut off via road since December following the snowfall and is likely to remain disconnected for a few more months.

“We traced all the contacts of the Police personnel in Dawar but found none among those positive. So far, only have one case with mild symptoms who has been kept in isolation,” Block Medical Officer (BMO) Gurez, Dr Tahira Nazir told Greater Kashmir.

According to officials, the road closure has proven to be a blessing in disguise for Gurez remaining largely “COVID free” so far.

“If the road opens, we may also witness a spike in cases,” Dr Tahira said. “The road closure is a blessing in disguise at this moment as there is almost no travel history.”