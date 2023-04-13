Road connectivity between Uri, Poonch | Centre explores option of tunnel

Srinagar: The Government of India is exploring the option of constructing a tunnel across Pir Panchal region for connectivity between strategically important areas of Uri and Poonch.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has set the ball rolling for preparation of a detailed project report for a 5.5 kilometer long tunnel across Pir Panchal region.

Before 1947, there was direct connectivity between Uri and Poonch through Haji Pir Pass. The Haji Pir pass now falls on the other side of the Line of Control.

The pass was captured by Indian forces during the 1965 War but Pakistan regained its possession as a result of the Tashkent agreement, under which forces of both the countries retreated to their earlier positions.