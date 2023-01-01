Robber arrested in Budgam within 6 hours of crime

Srinagar: Police in Budgam solved a robbery case within six hours by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime and recovered a snatched mobile phone from his possession.

Police Station Khag received a complaint from one lady stating therein that an unknown person stopped her while walking from her native village to Hardusuresh Khag in connection with her personal work.

Then the said person threatened and tried to snatch her wallet which contained 1 Android Mobile Phone (Redmi 6).

Despite showing some resistance, the person managed to flee along with mobile phone from the spot.