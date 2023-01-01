Robber arrested in Budgam within 6 hours of crime

Srinagar: Police in Budgam solved a robbery case within six hours by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime and recovered a snatched mobile phone from his possession.
Police Station Khag received a complaint from one lady stating therein that an unknown person stopped her while walking from her native village to Hardusuresh Khag in connection with her personal work.
Then the said person threatened and tried to snatch her wallet which contained 1 Android Mobile Phone (Redmi 6).
Despite showing some resistance, the person managed to flee along with mobile phone from the spot.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Khag and investigation was taken up.
During the course of investigation, a police team put forth strenuous efforts to trace the accused person and subsequently arrested the accused person within 6 hours.
He has been identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani resident of Peth Sharan Khag. On his disclosure, snatched cell phone (Redmi 6) was also recovered. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.