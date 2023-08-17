Roll Observer reviews municipal electoral rolls updation progress

Kulgam: In order to review progress made in updation of municipal electoral rolls under the special Summary Revision, a meeting of officers was held under the chairmanship of Municipal Electoral Roll Observer (Additional District Development Commissioner) Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather at mini-secretariat here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting the Roll Observer reviewed progress made in updation of Municipal Electoral rolls.

Focus was laid to increase the number of inclusions in the ongoing revision with respect to July 1, 2023, qualifying date, so that no voter is left behind.

The chair impressed upon the officers to maintain the Electoral Population Ratio so that voters from each age group shall be enlisted in the Municipal Electoral Roll.